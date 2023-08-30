On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .259 AVG .247 .346 OBP .351 .434 SLG .438 19 XBH 21 7 HR 8 25 RBI 29 48/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings