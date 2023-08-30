Today's MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (83-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-81)

The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -175 +149 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (74-58) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-70)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 37 HR, 85 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 37 HR, 85 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 94 RBI)

PHI Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -171 +145 9

The Minnesota Twins (69-64) host the Cleveland Guardians (63-70)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 50 RBI)

Max Kepler (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 50 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -163 +140 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) play host to the San Diego Padres (62-71)

The Padres will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)

STL Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -111 -108 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (70-62) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58)

The Brewers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -115 -104 7

The Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) face the Washington Nationals (62-71)

The Nationals will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.280 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -241 +198 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (69-63) take on the Cincinnati Reds (68-66)

The Reds will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.292 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.292 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -165 +140 8

The Boston Red Sox (69-64) host the Houston Astros (76-58)

The Astros will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI)

Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.294 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -138 +117 10

The Seattle Mariners (75-57) take on the Oakland Athletics (39-94)

The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -287 +234 8.5

The Miami Marlins (66-66) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52)

The Rays will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -120 +100 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (59-73) host the New York Yankees (64-68)

The Yankees will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

NYY Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -209 +175 7.5

The New York Mets (60-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (75-57)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -152 +128 9

The Kansas City Royals (41-93) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

KC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -110 -110 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (49-83) play host to the Atlanta Braves (86-45)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 29 HR, 79 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -250 +205 13.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 36 HR, 94 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 36 HR, 94 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -154 +133 10

