Andrew Knizner vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .254 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (32.7%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (10.9%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.281
|AVG
|.227
|.326
|OBP
|.269
|.472
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|22/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Hill (7-13) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
