On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .254 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (32.7%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 26
.281 AVG .227
.326 OBP .269
.472 SLG .466
9 XBH 9
4 HR 6
16 RBI 12
22/5 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Hill (7-13) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.