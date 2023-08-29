The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

In 63 of 109 games this season (57.8%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .254 AVG .247 .343 OBP .351 .400 SLG .438 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings