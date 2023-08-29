Tuesday's game features the San Diego Padres (62-70) and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) facing off at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 29.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 6-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (590 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

