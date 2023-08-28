Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the San Diego Padres-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

  • When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

  • Arenado has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.
  • He's slashed .281/.329/.501 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0
at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0
at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Goldschmidt Stats

  • Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (137 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
  • He's slashed .276/.364/.455 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0
at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0
at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0
at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

  • Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Snell Stats

  • The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (10-9) for his 27th start of the season.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
  • Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.
  • He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
  • Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 6.0 6 3 3 8 2
vs. Orioles Aug. 16 6.0 3 2 2 5 2
at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 6.0 2 2 2 7 4
vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4
vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4

Juan Soto Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

  • Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 109 walks and 78 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
  • He has a .260/.400/.485 slash line so far this year.
  • Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0
at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kim Stats

  • Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.
  • He's slashing .274/.368/.441 so far this season.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0
at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

