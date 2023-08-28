Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will look to out-hit Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +155 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 61 of its 128 chances.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 28-38 25-21 31-53 42-55 14-19

