Tommy Edman vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .241 with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (23 of 104), with two or more RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-run games (10.6%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.224
|.301
|OBP
|.298
|.385
|SLG
|.435
|13
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|33/17
|10
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (11-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
