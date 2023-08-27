Nolan Gorman vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 58.1% of his 105 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (38.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.292
|AVG
|.189
|.376
|OBP
|.277
|.585
|SLG
|.389
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|68/22
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
