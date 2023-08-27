Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (71-58), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, August 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Phillies (-210). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (11-8, 4.49 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 50, or 58.8%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 11-6 (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those games.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.