The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) visit the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, San Diego State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 19th-best by allowing only 20.5 points per game. It ranked 108th on offense (21.5 points per game). On offense, Ohio ranked 41st in the FBS with 31.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 81st in points allowed (426.9 points allowed per contest).

San Diego State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State vs. Ohio Key Statistics (2022)

San Diego State Ohio 324.8 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.4 (28th) 322.7 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (122nd) 143.2 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.4 (73rd) 181.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.1 (22nd) 24 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (10th)

San Diego State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jalen Mayden recorded 2,030 passing yards (156.2 per game), a 59.5% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added 231 rushing yards on 69 carries with three rushing TDs (averaging 17.8 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Jordan Byrd rushed for 390 yards on 102 carries (30 yards per game) and scored three times.

Jaylon Armstead put up 313 yards on 52 carries (24.1 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Tyrell Shavers amassed 38 receptions for 643 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was targeted 67 times, and averaged 49.5 yards per game.

Jesse Matthews produced last season, grabbing 45 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 39.1 receiving yards per game.

Mekhi Shaw grabbed 29 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 26.8 yards per game last season.

Ohio Stats Leaders (2022)

Kurtis Rourke threw for an average of 232.6 passing yards per contest and tossed 25 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 17.8 yards on the ground per game with four rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura compiled 1,078 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Nolan McCormick rushed for 289 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz averaged 63.1 yards on 5.3 receptions per game and racked up 11 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jacoby Jones averaged 55.4 receiving yards on 4.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

James Bostic played his way to one receiving touchdown and 607 receiving yards (43.4 ypg) last season.

