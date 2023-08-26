In one of the many compelling matchups on the Liga MX schedule today, Deportivo Toluca FC and Atlas FC square off at Estadio Jalisco.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atlas FC vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC (1-2-1) journeys to play Atlas FC (1-2-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (+120)

Atlas FC (+120) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+220)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+220) Draw: (+250)

Watch CF America vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-0-3) is on the road to take on CF America (2-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Club Leon (+330)

Club Leon (+330) Draw: (+295)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-0) journeys to take on Club Santos Laguna (1-2-1) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+135)

Club Santos Laguna (+135) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+200)

Guadalajara Chivas (+200) Draw: (+235)

