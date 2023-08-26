The Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) will look to Kyle Schwarber, on a two-game homer streak, versus the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (9-6) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-0).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-0, 3.95 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 3.95 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.95, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Hudson is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Hudson is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.9 innings per start.

In four of his 11 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (9-6) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.64 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has 16 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.099 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

