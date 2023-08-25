The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .258.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 62 of 105 games this season (59.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (24.8%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 33 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (35 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .258 AVG .257 .345 OBP .364 .407 SLG .459 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 49/24 5 SB 1

