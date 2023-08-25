Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is expected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-140). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -140 +115 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis is 8-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 125 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 28-35 25-20 31-51 42-53 14-18

