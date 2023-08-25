Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) at 7:05 PM (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-9) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (586 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule