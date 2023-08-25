The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .265 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

In 64.2% of his games this year (34 of 53), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Knizner has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .294 AVG .235 .341 OBP .278 .494 SLG .482 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 19/5 K/BB 24/5 0 SB 1

