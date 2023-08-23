After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is hitting .286 with a double and a home run.

Palacios has a hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Palacios has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .222 AVG .400 .222 OBP .400 .333 SLG 1.000 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 0/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings