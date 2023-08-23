Wednesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (2-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 28 (43.8%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 25-31 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

Cardinals Schedule