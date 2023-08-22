Taylor Motter vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Motter -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .182.
- This year, Motter has posted at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 24 games so far this year.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.205
|AVG
|.148
|.244
|OBP
|.233
|.256
|SLG
|.185
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
