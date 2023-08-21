Carlos Alcaraz enters the US Open in New York, New York after falling just short at the Western & Southern Open, dropping the final to Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz's opening match is against Dominik Koepfer (in the round of 128). At +175, Alcaraz has the second-best odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, Alcaraz will face Koepfer on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Alcaraz is listed at -5000 to win his next contest versus Koepfer. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +175

Want to bet on Alcaraz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Alcaraz Stats

Alcaraz is coming off a loss in the finals at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 2-ranked Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7.

Alcaraz is 65-9 over the past year, with seven tournament wins.

On hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has gone 28-6 and has won a pair of titles.

Alcaraz has played 25.7 games per match in his 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 34 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has averaged 26.3 games.

Alcaraz, over the past year, has won 83.6% of his service games and 33.6% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has won 82.3% of his games on serve and 30.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.