How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The St. Louis Cardinals versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Tommy Edman and Bryan Reynolds.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 172 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (576 total).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.434).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Aaron Nola
