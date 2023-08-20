Willson Contreras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 67th in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).
- In 10.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this season (34 of 101), with two or more runs eight times (7.9%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.348
|OBP
|.366
|.412
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|28
|47/20
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
