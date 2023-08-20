Tyler O'Neill vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits eight times (15.7%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.269
|AVG
|.217
|.364
|OBP
|.286
|.495
|SLG
|.337
|11
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|26/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
