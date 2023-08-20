The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .246 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 55 of 98 games this season (56.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has an RBI in 23 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 43 .251 AVG .238 .294 OBP .321 .382 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

