The St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the New York Mets (58-66) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the Cardinals and Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the Mets.

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (4-0, 4.03 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.40 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Hudson (4-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 10 games.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets will send Carrasco (3-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 84 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.

Carrasco heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Carrasco heads into the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Carlos Carrasco vs. Cardinals

He will match up with a Cardinals squad that is hitting .257 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .432 (seventh in the league) with 171 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

In three innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Carrasco has a 15 ERA and a 2.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

