How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 171 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .257 batting average.
- St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.438).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dakota Hudson (4-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Hudson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Cristopher Sanchez
