Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) against the New York Mets (58-66) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on August 20.
The probable pitchers are Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the Cardinals and Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the Mets.
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 27, or 43.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis has entered 42 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 19-23 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 569 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Spenser Watkins
|August 16
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Zack Thompson vs Joey Lucchesi
|August 19
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Kodai Senga
|August 20
|Mets
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bailey Falter
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Andre Jackson
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Cristopher Sanchez
