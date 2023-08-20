Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) against the New York Mets (58-66) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the Cardinals and Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the Mets.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 27, or 43.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 42 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 19-23 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 569 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule