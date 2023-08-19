The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Mets.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .243 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

O'Neill has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has had an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (38.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .267 AVG .217 .359 OBP .286 .489 SLG .337 10 XBH 6 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 26/13 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings