Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.

Edman has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 22 games this season (22.7%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (40.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 43 .251 AVG .238 .295 OBP .321 .385 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 23 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings