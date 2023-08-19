Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (9-4) for his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 13 7.0 7 1 1 12 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 6.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (141 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.352/.468 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .256/.337/.509 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 132 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a .289/.376/.464 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 93 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .222/.300/.403 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

