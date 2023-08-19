The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .310 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arenado has had a hit in 83 of 117 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (30.8%).

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (18.8%).

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .303 AVG .265 .352 OBP .309 .504 SLG .507 24 XBH 25 11 HR 14 40 RBI 44 45/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

