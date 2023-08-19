Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the New York Mets visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 130 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .284/.331/.505 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 65 walks and 62 RBI (129 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.364/.450 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has recorded 93 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .221/.322/.523 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 112 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .246/.331/.459 so far this season.
- Lindor takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
