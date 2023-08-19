On Saturday, Andrew Knizner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .270.
  • Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 in his last outings.
  • Knizner has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Mets

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 23
.305 AVG .234
.345 OBP .272
.512 SLG .468
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
16 RBI 11
19/5 K/BB 22/4
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Senga (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mets in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
