The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.

As underdogs, Kansas City had only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

Nick Bolton registered two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of August 18 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.