Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on August 18, 2023
Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Friday (beginning at 8:15 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Thompson Stats
- The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson to the mound for his second start of the season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|0.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.331/.507 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 129 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .277/.366/.454 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has collected 93 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .223/.324/.528 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashed .244/.330/.460 so far this season.
- Lindor enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
