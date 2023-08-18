Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (56-66) at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 18. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+125). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 27, or 44.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have won in 12, or 26.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado - 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

