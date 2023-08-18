The New York Mets and Pete Alonso take the field at Busch Stadium against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in baseball with 170 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball, slugging .434.

The Cardinals rank seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 566 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.431).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Thompson (2-4) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson

