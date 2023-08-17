On Thursday, Tommy Edman (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .249.

Edman has picked up a hit in 53 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (23.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season (39 of 95), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Mets

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .258 AVG .238 .304 OBP .321 .399 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 23 RBI 14 30/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings