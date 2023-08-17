Thursday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tigers Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Tigers as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered 12 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 477 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 39.6%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won seven of 28 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (490 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 11 @ Red Sox L 5-2 Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale August 12 @ Red Sox W 6-2 Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello August 13 @ Red Sox L 6-3 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford August 15 @ Twins L 5-3 Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober August 16 @ Twins W 8-7 Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda August 17 @ Guardians - Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry August 18 @ Guardians - Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams August 19 @ Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee August 20 @ Guardians - Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen August 21 Cubs - Reese Olson vs Javier Assad August 22 Cubs - Tarik Skubal vs TBA

Guardians Schedule