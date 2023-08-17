The New York Mets visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and others in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.333/.511 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 128 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .278/.367/.457 on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Quintana Stats

The Mets' Jose Quintana (0-4) will make his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Quintana has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3 at Orioles Aug. 6 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Royals Aug. 1 6.2 6 3 3 2 2 at Yankees Jul. 26 6.0 6 3 2 5 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 3 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 12 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 48 walks and 89 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .222/.322/.522 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.331/.460 so far this season.

Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

