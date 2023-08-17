How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.
- Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Wainwright (3-7) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Wainwright has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Kodai Senga
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
