Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) and New York Mets (55-66) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-4) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule