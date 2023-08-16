Tyler O'Neill vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .236.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, O'Neill has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.344
|OBP
|.286
|.451
|SLG
|.337
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|26/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (2-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
