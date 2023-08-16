On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with four homers.

In 56.4% of his 94 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 10.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .261 AVG .238 .307 OBP .321 .403 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 23 RBI 14 30/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

