Taylor Motter vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and four walks while batting .172.
- Motter has had a base hit in nine of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.188
|AVG
|.154
|.212
|OBP
|.241
|.250
|SLG
|.192
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
