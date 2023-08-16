Nolan Arenado vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .614 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 71.9% of his 114 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 48 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Taylor Motter
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Andrew Knizner
- Click Here for Lars Nootbaar
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.314
|AVG
|.265
|.363
|OBP
|.309
|.525
|SLG
|.507
|24
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|44
|42/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.