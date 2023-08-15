Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- In 55.9% of his 93 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (22.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.5%).
- In 38 of 93 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.238
|.308
|OBP
|.321
|.390
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|14
|29/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Watkins makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP, putting together a 5-6 record.
