Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to out-hit Nick Allen and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB play with 166 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball, slugging .434.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (558 total).

The Cardinals' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.435).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Dakota Hudson (3-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Hudson will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.5 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson David Peterson

