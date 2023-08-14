Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Tommy Edman (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman is batting .412 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.257
|AVG
|.238
|.306
|OBP
|.321
|.389
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|14
|28/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears (2-9) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
